The Central Government has come forward with the idea of ‘one country one election’, EC says no objection

The central government is planning to implement the concept of one country one election. Webinars will be organized to form feedback for this. The BJP leaders said that the webinar was a combination of senior leaders and lawmakers in the country.

The Central Election Commission has also informed the Central Government that the Commission is ready to hold an election across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked for several elections from Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assembly and Local Bodies to be held together since coming to power in 2014. The Prime Minister argued that elections held at various times across the country were hindering the development allocation of the country. At the same time, he says, if the whole country implements the concept of one-election, it can lead to full development.

Recently, the Prime Minister had attended the concluding session of the All India Presiding Officers Conference on ‘One Nation, One Election’. He also said that India needed the idea of an election as a country.