“The coronavirus crisis will not be the last pandemic”: WHO Chief

The World Health Organization’s chief said, “The coronavirus crisis will not be the last pandemic, and struggles to promote human health is “doomed” without throwing climate change and animal welfare.”

“For too long, the world has operated on a cycle of panic and neglect.” “We throw money at an outbreak, and when it’s over, we forget about it and do nothing to prevent the next one. This is dangerously short-sighted, and frankly difficult to understand,” said the WHO Chief.

Tedros said, “History tells us that this will not be the last pandemic, and epidemics are a fact of life.” “The pandemic has highlighted the intimate links between the health of humans, animals and planet.” “Any efforts to improve human health are doomed unless they address the critical interface between humans and animals, and the existential threat of climate change that’s making our earth less habitable.”