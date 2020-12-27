The decision on conducting CBSE Board Exams. Know more!!!

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said the CBSE board exams will be announced on the 31st of this month. The Union Minister had earlier said that he would not conduct the exams till the end of February.

The exam dates will be announced on December 31 at 6 pm. Earlier, the Union Minister had said that the board examinations would be conducted later and the date of the exam would be fixed after assessing the situation in Covid.

CBSE Board exams will be conducted by reducing the syllabus. 30% of the syllabus will be excluded. Some states have made a declaration on it. Other states may also be announced soon.