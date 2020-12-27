The India Meteorological Department has issued an advisory over ‘severe’ cold wave in North India

The India Meteorological Department has expected it to get very cold in north India, and drinking alcohol at home or year-end parties won’t be a good idea.

The IMD said, “Severe cold wave is assumed over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan from December 28 and there is improved likelihood of various illnesses like flu, running nose or nosebleed which usually set in or get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold.”

The advisory by IMD read, “Don’t drink alcohol. It reduces your body temperature.” “Get indoors. Eat vitamin-C-rich fruits and moisturize your skin regularly to counter the effects of severe cold.” The advisory also said, “Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP and north Rajasthan from December 28-29. Ground frost and the dense fog is likely in isolated pockets in the region.”