Those who have not implemented the ‘Mandi’ system in Kerala are taking selfies with farmers: PM Modi

PM Modi to deposit Rs 2,000 each in nine crore bank accounts under PM Kisan Scheme to relieve farmers. In a one-click, Rs 18,000 crore was handed over to farmers in a dialogue program with crores of farmers in the country. But the farmers of the country are getting Rs 6,000 per annum through the PM Kisan scheme. In the last one and a half years, Rs.1.10 lakh crore has been directly transferred to farmers under the scheme.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi interacted with farmers in seven states on December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Prime Minister has been a vocal critic of the opposition parties in the country. The Prime Minister accused the opposition of not having the courage to respond to the Bengal government for not implementing the PM Kisan scheme, which benefits the crores of farmers directly.

Those who did not protest in Bengal have come to Delhi to protest. Those who speak of the APMC Mandis forget the fact that the APMC Mandi system has not yet been implemented in Kerala where they rule. Those who advocate for the Mandis will not protest in Kerala. In Kerala, the people who were ruling the state for years have been agitating for selfies with Punjab farmers. But they are not ready to implement the Mandi system in their state, Modi mocked.