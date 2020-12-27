Union government extended validity of ‘ driving licence’, ‘registration certificate’ and permits

The Union government has decided to extend the validity of driving licence (DL), registration certificate (RC), permits. The decision was announced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Sunday. The validity of these documents has been extended till Mach 31, 2021.

“Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is further advised that the validity of all of the above-referred documents may be treated to be valid till 31st March 2021. This covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1st Feb, 2020 or would expire by 31st March 2021. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till 31st of March 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport-related services while maintaining social distancing”, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways