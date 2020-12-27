Weather Forecast in Delhi: Air quality in the national capital stood in the ‘very poor’ category today

According to the Ministry of Earth Science’s air quality monitor, SAFAR, the air quality in Delhi continued in the ‘very poor’ category for the second progressive day.

As per the recent report, the AQI was reported at 406 in Anand Vihar, 420 in Bawana, 430 in Jahangirpuri, 425 in Mundka and 403 in RK Puram, all coming under the ‘severe’ category. Various other areas such Ashok Vihar, Mathura Road, Dwarka Sector 9, Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3), Dilshad Garden (IHBAS), Mandir Marg, Delhi University (North Campus) and Sirifort registered ‘very poor’ air quality. Meanwhile, Lodhi Road, at an AQI of 288, recorded ‘poor’ air quality.

The air quality in Noida in Uttar Pradesh also remained in the ‘very poor’ category.