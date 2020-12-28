Assembly Election: BJP appoints district observers, co-observers: Full list

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed district observers and co-observers in West Bengal. The appointment was made to coordinate the party’s election strategy and campaigning in upcoming assembly election.

Sovan Chatterjee has been appointed as the observer for Kolkata Zone while Debjit Sarkar has been given the post of convener. Baisakhi Banerjee and Sankudeb Panda have been appointed as co-conveners of BJP for the Kolkata Zone.

Dipen Pramanik has been appointed as the Cooch Behar district observer, Manas Bhattacharya as North Kolkata district observer, Bhaskar Dey as Darjeeling district observer, Pradeep Banerjee as Basirhat district observer, Amitava Maitra as the South Dinajpur district observer, Gopal Sarkar as North Nadia and Manabendra Chakraborty as North Murshidabad district observer.

BJP has appointed Swapan paul as district observer for Jhargram. Subhnarayan has been appointed as the district observer for Diamond Harbour. For Bardhaman district it will be Ramkrishna Paul, for Asansol district it will Ramkrishna Roy, while Arambag district will be observed by Debasish Mitra.

For the post of district co-observers, BJP appointed Sankar Chakraborty as co-observer for Maldah, Sandip Banerjee for South Nadia Falguni Patra for KNSD, Bijoy Ojha for South Kolkata, Gautam Roy for South 24 Paraganas., Dinesh Pandey for Howrah Town, Pradip Das for Howrah Gramin and Nirmal Karmakar as the co-observer of Rarh Banga Zone.