Commodity Market: Gold prices surges again

The price of precious metal, gold has surged again. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the price of gold futures mounted by 0.19% to o Rs. 50858.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.29% or about Rs. 96.63 per 10 gram. Silver futures surged nearly 2% or Rs. 1388.48 per kg to the price level of Rs. 69424 per kg.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs. 37,680 per 8 gram. The price has surged by Rs. 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4710, up by Rs.40. For the last four days the price of gold was firm at Rs. 37360 per 8 gram.

In the international market the price of spot gold has reached at $1895.0 per Troy ounce. Among other precious metals, silver climbed by 3.0% to $26.6 per Troy ounce and platinum rose 1.76% to $1042.5 per Troy ounce.