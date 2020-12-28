Covishield vaccine may be approved soon; Dry Run in four states

The Covishield vaccine in India is likely to be approved soon, it was reported. The expert committee has said that the approval may be granted before January 1 and all the documents submitted by Covisheld are satisfactory. The Covishshield vaccine is produced by the Pune Serum Institute. Government sources indicate that the approval is likely before the New Year.

Meanwhile, the dry run of covid vaccination will be conducted in four states of the country today and tomorrow. Mock drills are being conducted in Punjab, Assam, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. The dry run is being conducted in two districts of each state and five different injection centers. It will test all processes except vaccination.

The mock drill will check the vaccine from cold storage, receive them at various centers and control the people there. Infection control at injection centers etc. will be monitored at dry run.