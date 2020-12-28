Gulf county extended suspension of international flights

A gulf country has extended the suspension of international flights. Saudi Arabia has extended the suspension of international flights to and from the country for one more week. Saudi Arabia has also extended the ban on entry into the country through land and seaports for another week.

Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation on Sunday has allowed airlines operating in the country to fly out non-Saudi Arabian passengers. The GACA has given permission to foreign airlines to operate chartered flights for this purpose on the condition that the crew of a landing plane at the airports do not leave their plane, and that they do not physically have contact with the ground/operation staff of the airport.

Saudi Arabia has closed all its land, sea and airports for one week. The decision was taken after a new mutated strain of Covid-19 has been discovered in England.