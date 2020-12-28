Kerala delivered 16 tonnes of pineapple to the agitating farmers….

New Delhi: Kerala delivered 16 tonnes of pineapples to farmers protesting against the Agriculture Bill at the Delhi border. Now Punjab has come on the scene to congratulate and thank this sweet love. The pineapple was exported from Kerala to farmers.

Dr. Amarbir Singh shared on Twitter the photo of the truck carrying the pineapple. Amarbir Singh said that Punjab has always been with Kerala in times of distress and that love invites love. The pineapple was given to the farmers despite the losses incurred by the pineapple farmers during the lockdown. Social media also appreciates that love.