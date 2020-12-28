Kerala lowers Covid test rates in private hospitals and labs….

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has decided to reduce the rates of antigen and RTPCR tests conducted on private hospitals and laboratories in the state in view of low cost of PPE clothing. The revised rates will come into effect within a week .The new rates will be implemented with strict instructions not to reduce the quality of the test equipment while reducing the test rates.

Prior to Kerala, states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Odisha had reduced the Covid inspection rate. At present the fee for RTPCR tests in these states is between Rs.600 and Rs.800. The Office of the Minister of Health has stated that such a reduction in Kerala cannot be done all at once. This is the second time the government has reduced rates after allowing the Covid inspection in the private sector.