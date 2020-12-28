Lunar Eclipse 2021: Know the timings, date and all facts

The first lunar eclipse of 2021 will be on May 26. This will be a total lunar eclipse. This lunar eclipse will be visible in South Asia, East Asia, Australia, much of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. In India the eclipse would begin at 2:17 pm and end at 7:19 pm.

The second lunar eclipse of 2021 will be on November 18-19. This will be a partial one and it will start at 11:32 am and end at 6:33 pm

The lunar eclipse is caused by the movement of earth between the sun and the moon. Since the earth gets positioned in between, the moon is not able to receive the light from the sun and gets earth’s shadow instead. This causes a darkening of the moon where the distance between the earth’s shadow and the moon is the least. There are three types of lunar eclipses – total, partial, and penumbral. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth blocks some of the Sun’s light from directly reaching the Moon.