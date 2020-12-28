PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first driverless train today

India’s first driverless train to be dedicated to the nation today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The driverless train is being operated on the 37-km-long Magenta line of the Delhi Metro.

The PM will inaugurate the project through video conference at 11 am. The driverless Metro train service will be operated on the route connecting Delhi with Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh and Ghaziabad. The train will have six coaches. Advanced technologies have been used in breaking and lighting to protect energy. The maximum speed of a driverless train is 95 km. Each coach has 380 passengers.

Once the driverless train starts operations on Magenta Line, driverless trains are expected to be operated in the pink line of Delhi metro by mid-2021. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had conducted a driverless train test for the past few years. The experiment was conducted in busy times. The DMRC driverless train was tested on a 20-km long pink line from 2017.