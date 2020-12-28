Police arrests 8 top Maoist leaders

Police has arrested 8 top Maoist leaders. Jharkhand Police has arrested the Maoist leaders including a zonal commander of the banned outfit. The arrested zonal commander of the Maoist party carried Rs.10 lakh on his head.

Jharkhand Police has arrested them from Dumka with the help of SSP Soldiers. Police also recovered US-made M-16 and AK-47 from them.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh police has recovered a huge cache of explosives and Maoist literature from two places in the state. The Maoists had torched had set on fire a truck, a JCB machine, a bulldozer, a grader machine, and two tractor-trolleys used in a road construction work at the Aalwada village under Farsegarh police station limits in the state.