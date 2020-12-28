Postage stamp with picture of underworld criminal Chhota Rajan out; The investigation has begun….

Kanpur: An inquiry has been launched into the release of a postage stamp featuring underworld criminal Chhota Rajan. Through the ‘My Stamp’ scheme implemented by the Postal Department, the public has the opportunity to issue their own image and issue a stamp. Individual photographs may include images of historical sites, institutions, cultural sites, cities, or pictures of animals, birds, or nature in the country. A sheet of 12 stamps costs Rs 300.

Two sheets of 24 stamps with Chhota Rajan’s picture have been printed using the postage stamp ‘My Stamp’ facility. It was also found that Rs 600 had been paid to the postal department for the stamp.

There is a stipulation that images that are against the laws of the country, against moral values ??or in any way hurtful to others should not be used for the ‘My Stamp’ project. The assessment is that it was a mistake on the part of the postal department. The postal department is trying to trace the person who paid for the printing of Chhota Rajan’s picture.