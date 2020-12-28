Prime Minister appealed to people to buy “unique” Kashmiri saffron. Read more!!!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested people to buy “unique” Kashmiri saffron and stated that the government requires to make it a globally popular brand. He declared that Kashmiri saffron describes the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PM said, “It is said that Abul Fazal was one of the main courtiers in emperor Akbar’s court. Once after a visit to Kashmir, he said that the scenic beauty of Kashmir can make even irritated and short-tempered people dance with joy. In fact, he was referring to the saffron fields of Kashmir. Saffron has been associated with Kashmir for centuries. Kashmir saffron is mainly grown in areas such as Pulwama, Budgam and Kishtwar.”

He added, “It has a strong aroma, rich color, and its threads are long and thick which enhance its medicinal value. It represents the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. If we talk about quality then Kashmiri saffron is very unique and it is entirely different from saffron of other countries.” He further said, “In Pulwama, Abdul Majid Wani is selling GI tagged saffron with the help of National Saffron Mission through e-trading at Pampore trading center. Like him, many people in Kashmir are engaged in this activity. Next time you plan to buy saffron, you plan to buy Kashmiri saffron only. The warmth of Kashmiri people is such that it lends a distinct taste to its saffron.”