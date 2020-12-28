Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will wave off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal today through video-conferencing.

The vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumsticks, chilies, onion, as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, banana, custard apple etc, will be transferred by the multi-commodity train service. On December 26, Prime Minister’s Office said, “Kisan Rail has been a game-changer in ensuring fast transportation of agriculture products across the nation. It provides a seamless supply chain of perishable produce.”

Kisan Rail was originated earlier this year to support farmers carry their perishable produce to different parts of the country. The service has seen a good reply from farmers.