Roads and Transport Authority launches new two bus routes in Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that it will launch tow new bus routes in Dubai from January 1,2021. The two new routes are metro link services for stations of Route 2020.

The first is Route F45 will start from Al Furjan Metro Station and heads to the Discovery Gardens at a 20-minute frequency during peak hours. The second is Route F56, which starts from the Dubai Internet City Station and heads to Al Khail Metro Station at a frequency of 15 minutes during peak hours.

“In parallel on the same date, RTA would discontinue two bus routes. The first is Route 85 from Dubai Internet City Metro Station to Discovery Gardens. The second is Route F42 from Ibn Battuta Metro Station to Discovery Gardens,” said Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development of RTA.