UAE President issues new law

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE has issued a new law. The UAE President issued a new law to form a Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs.
The Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs will monitor and oversee all matters financial, investment, economic, petroleum and natural resources affairs.
Sheikh Khalifa will be the chairman of the Supreme Council. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces will be the vice chairman. Sheikh Khalifa has also nominated 9 members including cabinet ministers to the council.
Khalifa bin Zayed, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued a law to establish the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs to organise and oversee all matters related to the emirate’s financial, investment, economic, petroleum and natural resources affairs. pic.twitter.com/yND0tJFs4S
