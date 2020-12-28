UAE ready to welcome New Year during Covid era; Know the events

DUBAI: The UAE is gearing up to welcome the New Year with new hopes during the epidemic. UAE residents will welcome 2021 with eye-popping fireworks applications.

Abu Dhabi

Two new Guinness World Record-breaking fireworks will launch in Abu Dhabi on the night of the 31st of this month. The most important is the 35-minute fireworks display at Al Wat Bay. It is part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi.

Two new Guinness World Record-breaking fireworks will launch in Abu Dhabi on the night of the 31st of this month. The most important is the 35-minute fireworks display at Al Wat Bay. It is part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi. Dubai

At least six fireworks will be lit in different parts of Dubai on New Year.. Colorful flowers will bloom in the skies of Downtown Dubai, Global Village, Atlantis the Palm, Bur Al Arab, Dubai Festival City Mall, and Al Seef Dubai. In addition, there will be fireworks on Dubai Blue Waters Island.

At least six fireworks will be lit in different parts of Dubai on New Year.. Colorful flowers will bloom in the skies of Downtown Dubai, Global Village, Atlantis the Palm, Bur Al Arab, Dubai Festival City Mall, and Al Seef Dubai. In addition, there will be fireworks on Dubai Blue Waters Island. Ras Al Khaimah

In Ras Al Khaimah, a 10-minute fireworks display will appear around the 4km mark on New Year’s Eve. The fireworks display was over the sea on Al Marjan Island.

In Ras Al Khaimah, a 10-minute fireworks display will appear around the 4km mark on New Year’s Eve. The fireworks display was over the sea on Al Marjan Island. Ajman

A five-minute fireworks display at two centers in Ajman will take place at midnight on the 31st of this month. In front of Ajman Saray on the Ajman Corniche and at the Oberoi Beach Resort in Alsorah.

Also read: Siblings spent almost 10 years in a closed room with no contact with anyone; Finally rescued