Siblings spent almost 10 years in a closed room with no contact with anyone; Finally rescued

Ahmedabad: Three siblings spent almost 10 years in a closed room with no contact with anyone outside the roo, They themselves locked in a room were rescued by volunteers. The bizarre incident took place in Rajkot, Gujarat. Two brothers and a sister lived in a room for ten years without contact with the world. Brothers Amrish, Bhavesh, and their sister Meghna have been living in the same room for over a decade. They are between 30 and 42 years old. They were rescued from their home in Rajkot by volunteers with the help of their father.

On Sunday evening, volunteers broke down the door and entered the room. The room, which was not exposed to sunlight, was stinking with human excrement and stale food waste. The brother’s beard and hair were long and tangled. The brothers were so weak that they could not even stand on their own two feet. Father Patel told volunteers that the brothers had reached this stage with the death of their mother ten years ago and had closed the door on himself. Her mother became ill in 1986 and died six years later. This affected his children very deeply. With this, their mental state began to go wrong. Patel said it was common to put food outside the door every day.

