Winter session of assembly postponed due to Covid-19

The winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly has postponed. The winter session which was earlier schedules to begin from December 28 was postponed due to Covid-19. The decision to put off the three-day session was taken at an all-party meeting.

“The three-day session has been postponed due to the Covid-19 situation. The three days (of the session which will be now washed out) will be added in the Budget session, which would be a lengthy one,” said AP Singh, Principal Secretary.

Earlier, 61 assembly staff and 5 MLAs were tested positive for coronavirus infection. “As many as 61 employees and officials of the state Assembly secretariat have tested coronavirus positive so far. Besides, five MLAs were also found infected as per the reports received till now. So far, the test reports of 20 MLAs have been received. The reports of several other legislators are still awaited,” said Rameshwar Sharma, Protem Speaker of Madhya Pradesh state assembly.