19 coronavirus variants found to destroy the body’s immune system…. more deadly than the new variant…

New Delhi: Nineteen of the Covid variants found in the country are capable of destroying the body’s immune system, according to a research report. Researchers also say that cats need to be included in any precautionary measures against the virus. The ‘N440’ variant, which is found in 34% of Covid sufferers in Andhra Pradesh, destroys the body’s immune system.

Research has shown that 19 of the Covid variants in India are immune type. The ‘N501Y’ variant, which is found in most of Covid sufferers in the UK, has recently caused concern. However, it is not clear whether this is capable of overcoming the immune system. But it is shocking that the 19 species found in India transcend the body’s immune system. However, genetic sequencing has shown that there are variations in Telangana and Maharashtra.

2 genetic mutations seen in A2A, the most prevalent virus group in Kerala, are not capable of immune escape; Was found to have a large diffusion capacity. Steps will be taken next month to collect 1400 virus samples per month from 14 districts in the state. While 19 variants have been found in India that can break down the body’s immune system, 126 variants with immune escape potential have been found in 133 countries. There are 2.4 million corona virus cases in the world so far.