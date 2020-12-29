DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

2 Congress MLAs joined BJP

Dec 29, 2020, 01:44 pm IST

Giving a shock to Congress party, two senior leaders of the party has joined BJP. Former Assam Minister and Congress MLA from Golaghat, Ajanta Neog and Congress MLA from Lakhipur, Rajdeep Gowala had joined BJP. They joined BJP in an event held at BJP state office in Hengrabari. BJP President Ranjit Das and State Health, Finance and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had attended the event.

“It is a happy day for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam today. Assam’s two famous and skilled politicians have joined BJP and we warmly congratulate them. From now on, I hope that they will keep in mind the party’s welfare, and be driven to work for our people”, said Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Thus the number of Congress MLAS in Assam assembly has reduced to 20.

