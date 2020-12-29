2 Congress MLAs joined BJP

Giving a shock to Congress party, two senior leaders of the party has joined BJP. Former Assam Minister and Congress MLA from Golaghat, Ajanta Neog and Congress MLA from Lakhipur, Rajdeep Gowala had joined BJP. They joined BJP in an event held at BJP state office in Hengrabari. BJP President Ranjit Das and State Health, Finance and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had attended the event.

There is no discipline in Congress and the party is directionless. Their national leadership doesn't care about grassroots workers think: Ajanta Neog "Congress is a visionless party," says Rajdeep Gowala. https://t.co/nXXJZB6lIr pic.twitter.com/KA4monJBSn — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

“It is a happy day for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam today. Assam’s two famous and skilled politicians have joined BJP and we warmly congratulate them. From now on, I hope that they will keep in mind the party’s welfare, and be driven to work for our people”, said Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Thus the number of Congress MLAS in Assam assembly has reduced to 20.