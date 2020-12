In a tragic incident, at least 5 people had lost their lives and 7 others were injured as the car they were travelling overturned and fell into an agriculture field along the road on a highway. The accident took place in Kota, Rajasthan. The car overturned as one of its tiers busted.

The victims were travelling to their home in Kaithun town from Baran by an SUV. Three of the injured are critical and undergoing treatment at MBS hospital.