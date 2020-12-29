Airtel files FIR ; Claiming attempts to obstruct its network by cutting OFC!!!

An officer from Airtel India has registered a complaint at the Samta Nagar police station in Mumbai stating tries to disable its web by cutting Optical Fibre Cable (OFC). The petitioner stated that the company bore financial failures due to sabotage go.

According to the FIR recorded by Airtel’s assistant nodal officer Prathamesh Manjrekar, 30, the company’s OFC was cut at more than 50 locations in Kandivali (East) in Mumbai. As per the service provider, they were acquiring objections from clients in Kandivali (East) about network and internet problems. The OFC delivers adequate connectivity to its customers. When the company examined these complaints and visited some areas, it discovered that 56 cables were cut. Adding to this, when Airtel representatives were fixing the cable at one spot they were beaten up and told not to bring out repair work.

“On 26th November, Airtel company executive was repairing OFC in Kandivali while one of their contract staff was attacked and told not to repair the cable. A non-unknowable complaint was reported at Samta Nagar police station after this venture. This led Airtel executives to assume that damage to cables was an intended endeavor by some anonymous people who have cut 56 OFCs,” said the complaint.

In the FIR, Airtel said OFCs are installed with requisite approval from agencies. Telecom is recognized as emergency assistance. The company said it abided financial losses due to the cutting of its OFCs by the unknown blamed and meets the possibilities of failing its credibility among clients. A case has been documented under Section 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint, in this case, was given by the Airtel on December 2 and an FIR was registered on December 17. Senior Inspector of Samata Nagar police station Raju Kasbe verified that a complaint has been registered and the case is being probed. A Spokesperson from Airtel India denied commenting on this matter.