BJP MP resigned from party

Senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat and Lok Sabha member from Bharuch, Mansukh Vasava resigned from party. The senior tribal leader of BJP has wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking withdrawal of MoEFCC notification declaring 121 villages of Narmada district as ‘eco sensitive zone’.

“The BJP has given me more than I can handle. For which I would like to thank the party and the central leaders of the party. I have been as loyal to the party as I could be. The party values, the values of life are also carefully implemented”, said the BJP leader in his resignation letter.

Also Read: 2 Congress MLAs joined BJP

“Ultimately, I am also a human being and mistakes happen unknowingly. I resigned from the party so that my mistake does not harm the party. For which the party forgives me. I will also meet the Speaker in person during the budget session and resign from the Lok Sabha membership,” he added.