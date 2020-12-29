BREAKING NEWS: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker found dead in mysterious circumstances

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Deputy Chairman and JDS Leader S L Dharmagowda were found dead. The body was found at chikkamangalam railway track at around 2 am today.

The last time the Upper House met, Dharmagowda tried to control the house by sitting on the chairman’s seat, which was widely controversial as congress workers were beaten up and expelled from the House.

He was criticized for trying to implement the agenda of BJP. It is not clear if Dharmagowda’s death was a suicide. The police have begun to investigate.