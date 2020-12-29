Corona virus new variant; Health Minister urges more vigilance….

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister KK Shailaja has said that people in the state should be more vigilant as the genetically modified genus Covid, which is spreading rapidly in the UK, has been confirmed in India as well. The health minister pointed out that the elderly and those with other diseases should be extra vigilant.

There is no need to be afraid of a genetically modified virus. The minister said more teams would be deployed to screen those arriving at airports and would be vigilant in implementing the quarantine instructions of those coming from such countries.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that the genetically modified Covid has been confirmed in six people. Three are in Bengaluru, two in Hyderabad and one in Pune. All six are from the UK.