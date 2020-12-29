Covid-19 Updates: Government bans alcohol sale

Government has decided to ban the sale of alcohol. The South African government has decided to tighten the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the country. This was announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Cyril Ramaphosa has said that the government has decided to move the country to level 3 restrictions from level 1. This would include the total banning of alcohol sales, widespread cancelling of events, and making the wearing of masks in public a legal requirement.

“We now have to flatten the curve to protect the capacity of our healthcare system to enable it to respond effectively to this new wave of infections,” Ramaphosa said.