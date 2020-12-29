Covid testing rate at private labs in Kerala is more than double….

Thiruvananthapuram: Although the state government conducts free tests, the test rate fixed by the government at private labs in Kerala is more than double than that of some other states. The RTPCR test rate in private labs in Kerala is Rs. 2100/-. Earlier, it was Rs 2,750, which was reduced by the government in October.

However, RTPCR test rates are lower in Kerala’s neighboring states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The government had also decided to make the RTPCR inspection report mandatory for Sabarimala entry from the 26th.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has sent a notice to the Ministry of Health on a petition seeking Rs 400 across the country for RTPCR testing. The Center had written to the state governments asking them to control the rates but the action was taken on the complaint that looting was continuing. According to the petition, the kit is available in the market for Rs 200.