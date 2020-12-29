Date of reopening of higher educational institutions announced

The date of reopening of colleges and higher education intuitions has announced. The Higher Education Department in Andaman and Nicobar islands has announced the date. The colleges and educational institutions in Andaman and Nicobar Islands will reopen from 1st January 2021.

As per the guidelines issued by the Department, attendance shall not be enforced. Only first year students will be allowed to attend colleges for regular academic activities. The online classes for other senior batches will continue. They can visit colleges only for doubt clearing or taking guidance from teachers. A written permission from parents is required to attend college.

Head of Institute may stagger the college or class timing to ensure COVID-19 related protocols. Teachers will be required to maintain all the records of academic information shared with the students. head of the institutions must schedule the classes in accordance with the Covid-19 protocols.