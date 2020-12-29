Former Union Minister has quit the BJP party

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and BJP MP from Gujarat Mansukh Vasava has resigned from the party. Vasava a six-time MP from Bharuch, said he would meet the speaker at the budget session of parliament and submit his resignation. The decision was taken in protest of the deforestation of 121 villages in the Narmada district. Vasava was the Minister of State for Tribal Welfare in the First Modi Cabinet. Vasava wrote to state president CR Patil seeking his resignation. The letter asked the central leadership to be informed.

The resignation is seen as part of a pressure strategy. Last week, he had written a letter to the Prime Minister asking him to withdraw the notification issued by the Forest Ministry declaring 121 villages in Narmada district as ecologically sensitive areas. BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said that he had learned of the resignation from social media and would talk to Vasava to resolve the issue.

