The Union Ministry of Transport has decided to make airbags mandatory for front-seat passengers in cars. This applies to front seat passengers, including the driver.

Airbags will be mandatory for new model cars from April 2021. Existing models will be made with airbags from June 1. The draft directive states that the airbag must be BIS compliant.┬áSince July 2019, airbags have been mandatory on the diver’s side.