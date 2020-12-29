“French fashion designer Pierre Cardin passes away” ; Known for Space-Age designs and visionary creations

Paris; French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, famous for his Space-Age designs and visionary innovations, has died at the age of 98, France’s Fine Arts Academy stated in a statement on Twitter. His family said that he passed away on Tuesday. The visionary designer, who was known as a ready-to-wear pioneer, was a son of Italian settlers. He died in the morning at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly, in the west of Paris, according to the reports.

He was renowned for his avant-garde style and for selecting geometric shapes and motifs. He progressed into unisex fashions, that was occasionally experimental and impossible to wear. By presenting ready-to-wear collections, Cardin made high fashion obtainable to the middle classes.

He established his fashion house in 1950 and presented the famous bubble dress – tight at the waist, billowing at the thigh, and narrow at the hem – in 1954 that was a worldwide sensation. He was credited with assisting revolutionize fashion styles in the 1960s and 70s with futuristic looks and designs. Cardin was also a pioneer in the business, successfully certifying his brand name to be utilized on a range of products such as sunglasses, perfumes.

Cardin was born to French wine merchants, near Treviso, Italy on 2 July 1922. He was the last of 11 children. Though his parents desired him to be an architect, his interests always were in fashion and design.