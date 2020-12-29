Go to Woosung Street in Hong Kong’s old-school neighborhood of Jordan, and there you will find a blue refrigerator with a sign that reads: “Give what you can give, take what you need to take.” A lesson in kindness is what Ahmen Khan planned to teach as he determined to form a community refrigerator.

Positioned outside a hockey academy, the blue refrigerator includes packets of instant noodles, biscuits, tins of food, and even socks and towels for anyone who may require them. Ahmed Khan, the founder of a sports foundation on Woosung Street, considered making a community refrigerator after watching a film about others doing the identical thing. He found the refrigerator at a nearby junk collection point and painted it blue.

“It’s like a dignity, that when you go home, you open your fridge to get food. So, I want the people to just feel like that. Even if it’s a street, it’s their community, it’s their home, so they can simply just open it and then just put food there, and collect the food,” Ahmen Khan told.

Everybody heard about the blue refrigerator and it created trends as people visited Woosung Street often. Janet Yeung stopped by with a plastic bag filled with biscuits, instant noodles, and snacks. She stacked them carefully inside.“I think doing good deeds does not need to be on a large scale. A small act can already show our kindness, and contribute to this world,” Janet Yeung said.

Another local, Yeung, supported himself with some food or even masks left by contributors from the blue refrigerator.” Those who are really in need can take things from the fridge whenever they want without any worries, as the fridge is here 24 hours a day,” he said.