Minimum temperature dipped to 4.4° Celsius in the national capital today

Dec 29, 2020, 09:37 am IST

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi reported a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius at 6.30 am today.

The minimum temperature registered yesterday was 5.6 degrees Celsius. There was snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, following the impact of a western disturbance.

As per the report, the extensive snowfall over several parts of the Western Himalayas on December 27 was– Shimla 9cm; Manali 14cm; Dalhousie 22cm; Kufri 30cm; Jubbar Hati 4cm, all in Himachal Pradesh. Snowfall was also reported from Chakrata in Uttarakhand. Ground frost was reported from Mukteshwar, Mori-10mm; Tyuni/Purola-7mm.

