An image of a receipt from a Chennai restaurant has ranged viral on social media, and the cause after it will leave you amazed. The picture of the receipt was shared on Reddit by a user named crass humor with the caption, “Never hurt a samosa (sic).” The receipt was shared by the Reddit user was from a restaurant in Chennai and beneath the bill, the cafe joint had requested people to not hurt a samosa or kachori by saying no to them. Why? Because they too have “fillings.”

See the post here:

The receipt is from a cafe joint by the name Shree Chaats Mithai and Namkeen located at Old Mahabalipuram Road in Oggiyampet, Chennai. The receipt indicated that the customer purchased two samosa chaats for Rs 150, a mixed chaat for Rs 90, a plate of cheese pav bhaji for Rs 105, and Dahi Bhel Puri for Rs 70. And under it all, the funny remarks “Never hurt a samosa or kachori by saying NO.. They too have fillings inside!! (sic),” were noted by the restaurant.

After being shared, the post immediately went viral and collected hundreds of comments and more than 3,000 likes. While the witty quote on the bill left many laughing, others were confused by the cost of food items.

One user wrote, “Samosa chaat for 150? What blasphemy is this? (sic).” Another wrote, “Toh kya Karu main mar jau? Meri koi filling Nahi hai? (sic).”