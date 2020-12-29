PMC Bank scam: Sanjay Raut supports his wife for not appearing before ED by pointing out her health issues

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has taken up the sword against the BJP after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned his wife for questioning in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) bank fraud case. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has alleged that agencies like the Directorate of Enforcement are being used for political purposes and that the importance of such investigative agencies is declining.

Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha has financial dealings with Pravin Raut, who was arrested in the 4355 crore PMC loan fraud case. They have been instructed to appear today. Earlier, E.D. sent notice twice but she was not present citing health reasons. It is in this context that it was found that Praveen Routh had a deal with his wife worth Rs 50 lakh a year. Sanjay Raut said that political clashes should be conducted directly. He said, “I have a file about BJP. There are 121 names in it. It will be handed over to the ED soon. The ED will have to go after it for at least five years.”

