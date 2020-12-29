Rajasthan Schools are likely to reopen from first week of January. Know more!!!

Rajasthan Schools decided to reopen from the first week of January for students of classes 9 to 12 on a trial basis. The Education Department has awaiting approval from the government for conducting a 15 days trial.

The Education Minister, Govind Singh Sotasara said, “The top priority of the state government is to ensure that our kids are not affected by the virus, but at the same time to give proper education to them is our duty. Hence, we are considering to open schools, college and other education institutes.” He added, “We are taking suggestions from the health department and home department. We are also studying and analyzing what other states are thinking. The final decision would be taken by the chief minister only.”

According to the reports, the government would move a small trial of 15 days and only students of Classes 9 to 12 would be allowed to visit the school in staggered classes. The circumstances would be revaluated after 15 days and the resolution to reopen schools further would be exerted by the government after the trial run.