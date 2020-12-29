‘Ready to distribute 50 million doses of Covishield vaccine’: Serum Institute

The Serum Institute has already produced a dose of 50 million Covishield vaccines. The company is awaiting the approval of the Drugs Controller General of India for the urgent use of the vaccine jointly developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

The Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said that despite the challenges in the initial stages, the construction was going on at a rapid pace. It is planning to produce a dose of 10 crores by March. He said the vaccine would be made as per the government’s request. Union Health Minister Dr. Harshavardhan said the country is expected to get vaccine approval in the next few days.