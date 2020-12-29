Roads and Transport Authority announces free bus service

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced free bus services. The free bus service has been announced to maintain safety and smooth traffic flow during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

RTA has announced 200 free bus services. The buses will operate from Burj Khalifa to metro stations and taxi parking spots in General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Musallah Al Eid hall in Al Mankhool and Al Wasl Club.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and maintain your safety during the New Year's Eve celebrations, #RTA will implement an organised plan around the Burj Khalifa area.

Earlier, RTA has announced the revised timing f Dubai Metro for New Year Eve. RTA announced that the Burj Khalifa station will be closed from 5pm on December 31 until 6am on January 1. The Red Line will begin from 5am on Thursday, December 31 and be operational until 1am on Saturday, January 2 for a total of 44 hours.