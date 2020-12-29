Security forces arrested 6 Maoists

Security forces had arrested 6 Maoists leaders. The security forces also recovered arms and Maoist literature too. The Maoists were arrested during a raid by CRPF and Jharkhand police.

The joint team of CRPF and Jharkhand police has launched an anti-Maoist operation in the Giridih and Dumka areas. During the raid police has arrested 6 Maoists including a couple.

“Among those held are Prashant Manjhi and his wife Prabha, both members of the CPI (Maoist) regional committee, and Sudhir Kisku, who were involved in the attack that led to the death of Pakur Superintendent of Police Amarjeet Singh Balihar in 2013. One AK-47 rifle, two carbines, two INSAS rifles, two regular rifles, one M16 rifle, detonators and cycle bullets were recovered during the raid”, said Superintendent of Police Amit Renu.