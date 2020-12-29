Statue of Unity in Gujarat left behind the Statue of Liberty, thousands of visitors daily

The Statue of Unity, a statue built in honor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as India’s ‘Iron Man’, is the largest statue in the world today. Since the completion of the construction, there has been a tourist flow. The Statue of Unity is about 4 times higher than the famous Statue of Liberty in New York.

The height of this giant statue is 597 feet. The steel statue now left behind the Statue of Liberty in terms of visitors. It is one of the most visited tourist destinations at present. It is estimated that 13,000 people visited the statue every day. Visitors to the Liberty Statue in New York are less than 10,000.

The crowd had already started flowing here before the inauguration. The statue is located on a small island called Sadhu Bet Island, located in Sardar Sarovar Dam, 100 km from Vadodara in Gujarat. 33,000 tons of steel was used to make the iron man’s sculpture. The world’s largest statue, 182 feet tall, was completed in four years.

The statue was opened to the public on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 2018. The nearest airport is Vadodara, 90 km from the statue. From the airport, you can choose cabs or buses to reach the statue. The nearest railway station is Vadodara.