This is the most searched in Google in the year 2020….

The New Year is just around the corner. The world is looking forward to 2021. One of the most searched things on Google by 2020 is to make paneer at home. Paneer is one of the favorite foods of those who are not interested in non-vegetarian dishes.

When people was unable to go to a restaurant and eat, most of them came up with the idea of ??how to make paneer at home. As they got the mind and time to cook, many people learned to prepare different types of recipes.

Paneer is a rich source of protein. It also has many health benefits. Paneer is also one of the most nutritious foods for babies. Paneer, which is a storehouse of calcium, phosphorus and a variety of vitamins and minerals, is very good for the growth and strength of children’s bones and teeth.