UAE announces relief for tourist visa holders…..

Dubai: Tourist visa holders have been stranded in the UAE after the borders of some countries were closed with the aim of preventing the spread of Covid. The UAE has now taken a decision to provide relief to such people.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the extension of the visa of those arriving in the UAE on a tourist visa. According to the order, tourist visas in the UAE will be extended for one month free of charge.

With the sudden closure of the country’s borders, their airports have come to a complete standstill. With this, those who came to the UAE could not go back to their home country. The new visa extension order was issued to address these difficulties.