Virus Updates!!! India recorded 16,432 fresh COVID-19 cases

According to the Union Health Ministry data refreshed today, the daily new COVID-19 cases in India dropped below 20,000 for the third time this month. The total tally of the country reached 1,02,24,303, while the recoveries crossed 98 lakh.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease crossed 98,07,569. The recovery rate of the nation reached 95.92 percent, while the COVID-19 case death toll remains at 1.45 percent.

The Health Ministry data read, “There are 2,68,581 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.63 percent of the total caseload.”