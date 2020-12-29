“We are with the farmers. We demand the three draconian bills be withdrawn”: Chief Minister

Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised severe criticism against the Union Government and the BJP. She said that the BJP is trying to torch Bengal through riots. She also confirmed that her party is with farmers.

“They want to torch Bengal through riots. BJP is trying to break universities and educational institutions like JNU, Jorasanko Thakurbari. Bengal is being maligned. Gandhiji came to Beleghata to bring peace here during riots. Give me a teleprompter, I can also read it. But I don’t need it. I’m directly addressing the public”, said Mamata Banerjee.

” “Bengal is the cultural capital of India just as Mumbai is the financial capital of India.” On Rabindranath Tagore. How can they use Rabindranath Tagore as a political tool when they know nothing about Bengal…. We are with the farmers. We demand the three draconian bills be withdrawn”, she added.